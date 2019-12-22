Four men found guilty of kidnapping man in Mansfield will be sentenced next year

Four men who held a teenager hostage in a car for more than 10 hours while threatening him with a knife and punching him in the face will be sentened next year.

Following a seven-day trail earlier in the month Nottinghamshire Police has confirmed the four men who were convicted at Nottingham Crown Court have been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on February 7, 2020.

Owen Gamlin, 20, of Pembleton Drive, Mansfield, Steven Burgess, 24, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield, Bradley Hodgkinson, 21, of Redgate Close, Mansfield, and 18-year-old Jamie Holloway, of no fixed address, were all found guilty by jury.

They kidnapped an 18-year-old man in Westfield Lane at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, June 4 2019, holding him inside a car and driving him around to various places until 10am the following morning.

During his ordeal the victim was also threatened with weapons, including a knife, and was punched in the face by Gamlin.

After they drove to a Morrisons in Mansfield and walked into the store, the victim managed to escape ran through the shop and reached a secure area where members of staff kept him safe.

Detective Sergeant Dave Prest, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a terrifying experience for the victim who was held against his will, threatened with weapons, assaulted and driven around for more than 10 hours during his ordeal.

"Thanks to the hard work and diligence of officer PC Jenna Sorenson and detectives, we were able to identify and apprehend these men and ensure they faced justice and substantial sentences in the New Year."