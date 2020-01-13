Four men appear in court charged with murder of Sutton man

Four men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a Sutton man in November.

The accused are: John McDonald, 24, of Stratford Road, Hull Green; Anthony Daw, 24, of Cherry Grove, Smethwick; Jake Honer, 20, of Ludworth Avenue, Solihull; and Connor Sharman, 21, of no fixed address.

Police outside Langton Court following Ross Ball's death.

All four men pleaded not guilty to the murder charges when appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, January 13, Nottinghamshire Live reports.

Two more men are charged with murder: Shaun Buckley, 28, of Lanchester Way, Solihull, and Matthew Jones, 22, of Denby Close, Birmingham.

They were due in court on a video link today but it was not working. The charge will be put to them at the next hearing on April 24.

A date was set for the trial of the six men, which will run for between six and eight weeks from June 15, 2020.

Ross Ball. Image: Nottinghamshire Police / family photo.

The men are charged with the murder of 42-year-old Ross Ball, who died following an alleged stabbing at Langton Court, Sutton on Saturday, November 1.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to the area just after 10.30pm to reports of the stabbing, and Mr Ball was taken to Queen's Medical Centre - where he later died of his injuries.

Mr Ball's family paid tribute to him following his sudden and tragic death, asking for "absolute privacy".

They said: "He was much loved son and brother who will be missed. We'd now like to request absolute privacy at this sad time please."