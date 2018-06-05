Four charged over alcohol theft from Mansfield supermarket

Police have charged four people after £2,000 worth of alcohol was stolen from a Mansfield supermarket.

Police were called to Morrisons on High Street on May 30 following a report that four men had tried to steal trollies full of alcohol.

One man was arrested at the scene and a further three men were arrested later that day after being stopped in a van in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Officers recovered around £2,000 worth of alcohol.

Gabriel Gheorghe, 21, of Maidstone Street, Bradford; Ionut Miltaru, 21, of Victor Road, Bradford; Nicolae Mitranica, 22, of St Blaise Court, Bradford and Georgian Pioaru, 21, of no fixed address have been charged with theft.

They were released on conditional bail and are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on June 18.