Four Ashfield pubs serve underage persons in police operation

Nottinghamshire Police’s Sutton neighbourhood policing team said police and trading standards officers conducted an alcohol and cigarettes test-purchase operation in Ashfield.

A team spokesman said: “The aim of the operation was to test whether or not retail shops and pubs comply with the legislation around the sale of tobacco and cigarettes.

“This highlighted premises of concern enabling young persons to purchase alcohol and/or tobacco products.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sutton town centre.

“This operation was arranged due to complaints regarding shops and pubs selling alcohol and cigarettes to underage persons.”

Four off-licences passed the test, however four pubs served alcohol to an underage person.

The spokesman said: “if you wish to speak to local officers and report any concerns then you can do so on 101. Alternatively you can send an email on the following link to the local beat team- [email protected]