Four arrested in drugs swoop in Clipstone and New Ollerton

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs following searches in Clipstone and New Ollerton.

Two women and a man were taken into custody after officers carried out a warrant in George Dere Close, New Ollerton, on Friday morning (July 5). A man was also arrested following a warrant in Mansfield Road, Clipstone.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Broadhead, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The four people remain in custody and are being questioned by detectives.

“Nottinghamshire Police is committed to tackling the supply of drugs and I would urge anyone who has information about drug dealing in their community to contact us on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”