Four arrested and firearm recovered in Mansfield Woodhouse

Three men and a boy have been arrested after a traffic stop in Mansfield Woodhouse yesterday (October 4).

Officers stopped the car on The Fairways at about 2.45pm, and recovered a BB gun.

All four occupants, three men aged 21, 20 and 18, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

All four remain in custody.

Kate Meynell, assistant chief constable said: "This is another good news story for the force and another weapon taken out of harm's way.

"Nottinghamshire Police takes the use of firearms extremely seriously and we will always act swiftly to respond to incidents and act on intelligence to take firearms directly out of the possession of criminals."

If you know of anyone involved with illegal firearms call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.