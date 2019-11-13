Four arrested and Class A drugs seized in Sutton house raid

Police have arrested four people and seized Class A and B drugs after raiding a property in Sutton.
Officers carried out a search warrant at a house on Carsic Road yesterday (Tuesday, November 12).
Inside, they found Class A and B drugs along with weapons, drug paraphernalia and cash.
A spokesperson for Ashfield Police said: "You told us; we listened, we are cracking down on drug dealing and taking positive action."
An investigation is ongoing.
READ MORE: TEENAGERS THREATENED TO STAB PEOPLE WHO DIDN'T HAND OVER BELONGINGS IN SUTTON ROBBERY SPREE