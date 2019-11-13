Four arrested and Class A drugs seized in Sutton house raid

Police have arrested four people and seized Class A and B drugs after raiding a property in Sutton.

Officers carried out a search warrant at a house on Carsic Road yesterday (Tuesday, November 12).

Carsic Road in Sutton. Pic: Google Images.

Inside, they found Class A and B drugs along with weapons, drug paraphernalia and cash.

A spokesperson for Ashfield Police said: "You told us; we listened, we are cracking down on drug dealing and taking positive action."

An investigation is ongoing.

