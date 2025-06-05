Four arrested after Mansfield drugs warrant executed

By John Smith
Published 5th Jun 2025, 17:36 BST

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after officers executed a search warrant in Mansfield.

Neighbourhood officers, along with tactical support group colleagues, forced entry to the property in Broomhill Lane at 7.21am on June 4 after multiple reports of drug dealing and drug-related crime linked to the address.

A small quantity of what is believed to be crack cocaine was recovered from inside the property, along with mobile phones, other items of evidence and suspected stolen property.

Three men, aged 48, 35, and 34 were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in Mansfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A 41-year-old woman was also detained on suspicion of the same offence.

A temporary closure order has now been issued for the address, which prohibits anyone from entering until a further court hearing.

Officers from the Mansfield Neighbourhood Policing team will then seek to secure a longer three month closure of the address in order for possession proceedings to take place.

Sgt Catherine Darby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drug dealing and drug-related criminality can have a significant impact on our communities – particularly on the often vulnerable people who become addicted to things like crack cocaine.

“This warrant was executed in response to significant community concerns, and is something we look forward to repeating at other local addresses in the near future.

"The PC’s and PCSO’s on our beat areas will continue to gather intelligence to deal with the supply of drugs and close these properties down.”

