Four arrested after man taken to hospital with serious injuries following incident in Shirebrook

A total of four people have been arrested in connection with an incident in Shirebrook which left a man injured.

Derbyshire police arrested further two people on Tuesday, (July 1) after a man was found with serious injuries following an incident in Shirebrook.

A 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. They remain in police custody.

This comes after two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent on Monday.. They have since been released on bail as enquiries continue.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in or around The Gate Inn pub on King Edward Street in Shirebrook on Saturday evening.

Officers were made aware of a man that had been admitted to hospital on Saturday 28 June following an incident earlier in the evening.

The enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers are trying to establish details of how the man became injured.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage in the area of Main Street.

Police are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show the incident. Anyone who sees the video is asked not to share it but to send it directly to the officers.

Anyone who has any information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting the reference number 25*377605 using any of the following methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.