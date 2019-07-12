Four arrested after car fails to stop in Ollerton

Nottinghamshire Police have arrested four people after a chase in Ollerton.

Police were called to Brake Lane, Boughton in Ollerton at around 8.45pm yesterday ( Thursday July 11) following reports of a car failing to stop.

Brake Lane Boughton

Following a short vehicle pursuit and a foot-chase, two men and a woman, all aged 21,were arrested.

The male driver, (22), was located by a police dog in a nearby field and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The four people remain in police custody.

