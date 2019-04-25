FOUND: Man, 79, missing from Mansfield

Thank you for your help he has been found.

Police are concerned for the safety of a 79-year-old man who has gone missing from Mansfield.

Ivan Hollett

Ivan Hollett was reported missing at about 11:30 on April 25.

Ivan is described as white, of stocky build and is around 6ft 1ins tall.

He is described as having brown and greying hair and was last seen wearing a navy bomber type jacket and navy cord trousers.

A police spokesman said: "If you have seen Ivan or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 304 of 25th April 2019."