Shaun Tuton, aged 31, approached Lauren Hague, who was then aged 17, as she waited for a taxi outside Sheffield Railway Station late at night in October 2021.

He was said to have been fondling himself under his joggers and groaning “sexually” as he approached Lauren.

The teenager has waived her right to anonymity and branded the professional footballer a “pervert”.

Right - Shaun Tuton (Photo: Dean Atkins); top left - Lauren Hague; bottom left - police CCTV images which led to Tuton being arrested

After being approached by Tuton, Lauren ran off to a nearby taxi and rang the police.

But despite there being CCTV footage of the incident and witnesses which led to Tuton being identified and arrested he was not charged.

The Crown Prosecution Service had originally said there was not enough evidence.

However, after contacting the media about her case to complain, Lauren was told a few days later that the decision had been reversed and Tuton was charged.

Tuton, of Greenwood Road, Darnall, Sheffield, was found guilty of outraging public decency after a trial and warned he could now face jail.

His case has been adjourned for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

Lauren has questioned the CPS’s reluctance to prosecute a sexual offence “even when there is credible evidence to achieve a conviction”.

She said the incident was “vile” and she had feared for her safety.

Lauren said: “It was terrifying. I thought he was going to grab me and I feared the worst. It was vile.

“I felt my heart beating heavy in my chest, I’d never felt in so much danger.

“I was devastated when the CPS said they would be taking no further action.

“It had been an extremely traumatic experience and I didn’t want this to happen to anyone else.”

“Women’s safety is absolutely vital, especially right now. To simply let this man free would have been vile and could’ve potentially posed threat to other women in the future.

“You hear all the time how crimes can escalate and offending patterns can get worse. This was serious and I’m thankful it’s been taken seriously as many cases similar to this are often not.”

Lauren, who is at university now but was an A-level student at the time, had been returning home alone from a concert in Manchester on October 13, 2021, when she was approached by Tuton, who had been loitering.

During his trial, Tuton, who now plays for Whitby Town FC as a striker, denied the man captured on CCTV was him, claiming he had not caught a train in years.

He was picked out by Lauren in an ID parade after police shared an image from the CCTV footage and Tuton’s name was put forward.

Cheryl Hague, Lauren’s mum, said: “As a victim of crime seeking justice you shouldn’t have to fight the justice system – but it was important we did as it was such a serous matter.