Former Sutton man accidentally cut his throat open during prison food protest

Frederick Hollely leapt on to the netting between landings at HMP Nottingham after collecting a meal on July 27, last year, and pelted two female officers and three males with hot food and drink, said prosecutor Rebecca Williams.

Magistrates were told that he was taken to hospital after cutting his throat on the netting and ended up with 25 stitches.

The court heard Hollely is due to be released on June 2, 2023, after he was recalled to prison for breaching a curfew.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollely, who represented himself, said: "They kept me banged up for six months and the staff were fetching my food.

"They were giving me antidepressants, but they were making me paranoid.

"It was like a cry for help. I know I did it. I have apologised to the staff.

"I have paid £100 for the criminal damage I caused."

The court heard delays meant Hollely was not interviewed until February this year and had to wait for the ‘best part of a year’.

Hollely, aged 38, currently of HMP Nottingham, admitted five counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates said he deserved credit for his guilty pleas, he had kept out of trouble for the last few months, and he cooperated with the court.