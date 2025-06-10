Former surgeon from Mansfield area jailed for man's attempted murder

A surgeon from a town near Mansfield who stabbed a former work colleague after breaking into his home has been jailed.

Peter Brooks, now aged 61, also poured petrol around the ground floor of the property in the early hours of 14 January 2021.

Brooks, who'd earlier cycled to the village of Halam carrying petrol and a knife, then fled the scene and returned to his home in nearby Southwell.

He later required treatment for hypothermia and a cut to his hand after he was found asleep in the garden of a nearby house.

His victim, a man in his 60s, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Surgeons treating the victim later said his injuries were so severe that 95% of people in a similar condition would be expected to die.

It is believed Brooks was motivated to commit the attack by an ongoing work dispute in which the victim was a key witness.

Despite remaining quiet in all his interviews with officers, Brooks had left a trail of clues linking him to the attack, including a blood deposit left behind as he forced entry.

Officers also recovered a crowbar used in in the break-in, and found Brooks' blood on the handle of the knife used in the attack.

Further damning evidence was also found inside his garage, where officers found his blood, a container of petrol in his bicycle pannier, matches and a lighter.

Brooks was finally convicted of attempted murder after a trial at Loughborough Crown Court earlier this year - a trial heard mostly in his absence.

He was also found guilty of arson with intent to endanger life, and possession of a bladed article.

Brooks, formerly of Southwell was jailed life with a minimum term of 22 years.

He will not be eligible for release for 17 years and 223 days - reflecting the time he has already spent in custody.

Detective Inspector Matt Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Brooks left home that night with the intention of taking another man's life.

"He prepared for what he was going to do and then set about achieving his goal with ruthless efficiency.

"But for the skill and determination of the medical teams involved - and the victim's own remarkable calmness - Brooks would have succeeded in that plan."