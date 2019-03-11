Former Skegby Hall worker, 85, denies 27 indecency charges against boys

An 85-year-old man who worked at Skegby Hall Children's Home in the 1960's has denied 27 indecency charges.

Nigel Pipe is alleged to have committed the offences when he was a housemaster the children's home on Mansfield Road, Sutton, between 1965 and 1969.

Skegby Hall.

He faces four counts of a serious sexual offence with a boy under 16, fourteen counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 16, and nine counts of inciting a boy under the age of 14 to commit an act of gross indecency.

The charges which he pleaded not guilty to at Nottinghamshire Crown Court relate to five different complainants.

Pipe, of Llanwenarth View, Govilon, Abergavenny, was released on bail and is expected to face trial at Nottingham Crown Court on January 13, 2020.

Skegby Hall has been the subject of a number of investigations into historic child sex abuse cases over the last five years.

It comes as part of a national inquiry into historic child sex abuse cases, which held a number of hearings at West Bridgford’s Trent Bridge Cricket Ground last autumn.

