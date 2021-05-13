Former Sherwood MP Paddy Tipping says it was a 'privilege' to be Nottinghamshire police chief

Labour candidate Mr Tipping lost out to Conservative Caroline Henry in last week’s election, ending his nine-year stint at the county’s first and, until last week, only PCC.

Mr Tipping, who was MP for Sherwood between 1992 and 2010, tweeted: “It's been a privilege to be Labour's first PCC in Nottinghamshire.

"Working together we've achieved so much in the last nine years.

Paddy Tipping says it was a privilege to serve at Nottinghamshire PCC

"Thanks so much.”

Mr Tipping became Nottinghamshire’s PCC when the post was first created by the then coalition Government in 2012 and was re-elected in 2016.

Meanwhile, Mrs Henry has promised to ‘listen and deliver’ after winning last week’s vote and says she has big plans to deliver change, including a rural crime action team and a full review of all police stations closed during Mr Tipping’s tenure.

She said: “I have been out speaking to hundreds of residents over the last few weeks, and the message is clear – people feel that towns and villages across the county have been let down when it comes to policing resources.

"I’m going to fix that.

"The people of Nottinghamshire will see bold action from me.

"I want to see a police force that is tough on crime, unashamedly backs victims and increases the number of front-line officers.

"Only by putting pressure on criminals will we start to turn the tide and make people feel safe.”