Former Ranby prison officer cleared over allegations of indecent assaults on two underage girls

John Thorlby-Coy, aged 51, was acquitted of a string of serious sexual offences on a girl, and one offence involving a second girl.

Mr Thorlby-Coy, of Riveraine Close, Sutton-in-Ashfield, had his trial closed on October 26 at Nottingham Crown Court after a jury returned a not guilty verdict to all allegations.

Nottingham Crown Court.

The charges arose after a woman went to the police in October 2020. It was accused that Mr Thorlby-Coy indecently assaulted her as a child, committed acts of gross indecency and attempted to rape her.

A total of thirteen charges were denied, with twelve relating to the woman, and a further charge of indecency with a child, which related to a different girl aged under 14 at the time.