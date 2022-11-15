Paul Holmes lied to police – telling them he was driving when his vehicle collided with another at Junction 28 of the motorway, at South Normanton, on May 24.

Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court heard Holmes, aged 51, had lent his car to “a male he met in prison” then claimed he was the driver after receiving “threats of violence”.

Lynn Bickley, prosecuting, described how the driver of Holmes’ car fled the scene of the crash, but dash-cam footage captured the registration plate and led them to the defendant.

She said: “A notice of intended prosecution was sent to Holmes requesting him to give his details. He admitted he was the driver at the time of the collision.

“He was invited for an interview at the police station. However, he stated he was not the driver, his friend was.

“He said he was scared of this person, which is why he gave the wrong details when he completed the intended notice of prosecution.”

The court heard Holmes was still serving a suspended prison term for an actual bodily harm offence at the time, which he was now in breach of.

Holmes, of Grangewood, Chesterfield, admitted failing to provide information identifying a driver and obstructing a police constable.

Georgia Collins, mitigating, said: “Holmes lent his car to a male he met in prison.

“He returned the notice of intended prosecution because he received threats of violence from that male.

“It’s accepted he deliberately provided false information to the police, but that’s due to the threats.”

Ms Collins said her client had suffered with poor mental health for 15 years and – unable to cope – had admitted himself into hospital three weeks ago.

She asked the magistrates to “step back” from activating Holmes’ prison term, as he was receiving support in the community and his mental health would deteriorate.