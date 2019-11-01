Former Notts police officer facing gross misconduct hearing over social media comments

A former police officer in Nottinghamshire is due to face a misconduct hearing by the force for alleged previous social media comments and breaches of force data.

He will answer allegations of gross misconduct relating to the breaching of standards of professional behaviour, by using a force-issued mobile device to stream data, and alleged discreditable conduct in respect of comments made on social media.

The hearing will take place at Nottinghamshire Police's headquarters, in Sherwood Lodge off the A60, from 1pm on November 7 - and members of the public can attend.

Space is limited and you must register in advance before noon on Wednesday, November 6.

You will be informed by November 6 if you have been successful. If you have not heard by this date, you have not been successful in obtaining a place.

You can pre-register for the hearing by calling 101 extension number 318 0873 during office hours.

Alternatively, you can email psd@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk leaving your name and contact telephone number.

All attendees will need to provide photographic identification on the day of admittance to the misconduct hearing to allow verification of their identity.

They will also have to sign to adhere to a number of conditions allowing them entry.No recording or filming of the proceedings is allowed.