Former Mansfield priest admits child porn offences

A former priest must face a crown court judge to be sentenced for having child porn at a presbytery in Hucknall.

Philip McBrien, 58, admitted the offences when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

Philip McBrien. Picture Marie Wilson/Nottingham Post

He will be sentenced at the city's crown court on May 16.

The magistrates ordered probation officers to compile reports for the judge to study.

Dan Church, prosecuting, told the court that nine of the images were in Category A, the most serious. He said: "The Crown say it should be committed for sentence.

"Category A includes possession of indecent images of penetrative sexual activity involving children.

"On the guidelines, there is a starting point of 12 months imprisonment."

McBrien's title was given as Father on the court list with an address of the Holy Cross Presbytery, Watnall Road, Hucknall. But when he appeared before the magistrates, he was referred to as Mr McBrien and gave his address as Rubys Walk, Newark.

McBrien was ordained as a priest on 15th November 1986.

He was one of the assistant priests in Mansfield at St Philip Neri's Church in 2004.

Nick Walsh, mitigating, asked for a pre-sentence report and told the court that he accepted the case would be handled by a crown court judge.

"The guidelines suggest this exceeds the court's powers," Mr Walsh added.

The four charges relate to October 5, 2017 at the presbytery on Listowel Crescent. One refers to nine Category A, one of nine in Category B with 33 in Category C.

He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of 65 prohibited images of children.

Presiding magistrate Marie Underwood told him: "Our sentencing powers are insufficient for these crimes. You are committed to the crown court sitting in Nottingham for sentence. We order a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

"You will have to sign the Sex Offenders' Register forthwith. Report to Newark police station, your local police station, within three days to register. Do you understand?" He replied: "I do."

The JP went on: "Failure to do so can result in some sort of penalty." He said: "Understood."

McBrien was then released on unconditional bail to attend the crown court.