Former Mansfield man jailed for historic child sexual abuse

A former Mansfield man has been jailed after being found guilty of historic child sex abuse offences.

The abuse came to light in 2015 when police received a report of non-recent sexual abuse.

He has been jailed for 12 years

The male victim told officers that he was sexually abused during his children by Malcolm Burwood, who was living in Mansfield at the time.

The 79-year-old, who now lives at Dene Gardens, Houghton Le Spring, Sunderland, was found guilty of attempted buggery and indecent assault at Newcastle Crown Court in January, and was sentenced on March 14, when he was jailed for 12 years.

Investigating officer DC Jo Dodders said: "Burwood abused this child for almost a decade and the fact that he refused to accept his crimes and insisted on putting the victim through a trial was yet another example of his abusive nature.

"I’m pleased the court has recognised the severity of the abuse and imposed a lengthy sentence.

"Burwood will be in his 90s before he is released and, although it has taken many years for the victim to get justice, I hope the result goes some small way to helping him get closure.

"He has shown outstanding bravery throughout this trial and he should be commended for this.”