Former Mansfield 103.2 presenter Alex Belfield summonsed to court on stalking allegations

Belfield, 41, of Shaldon Close, Mapperley, has been reported for summons for 12 counts of stalking involving fear of violence or serious alarm or distress.

The offences relate to a series of incidents reported by eight complainants, some of which date back over the last 10 years, police said

Belfield, who had a stint with 103.2 in the early 2000s, was formally reported for summons on Friday and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday July 1, where he will be formally charged with the offences.

Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

Det Chief Insp Clare Dean, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Stalking offences can have a devastating impact on people’s lives and we are committed to thoroughly investigating every report we receive.

“Anyone who is concerned about stalking, or thinks they are being targeted, should report it to police on 101 as soon as possible, or via 999 in an emergency.”