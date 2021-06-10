Former cannabis farmer caught with small quantity of the drug in Forest Town
A former cannabis farmer was found with a small amount of the drug when Mansfield police searched his home, a court has been told.
Police carried out a search warrant at Jake Nelson's Forest Town home on February 24, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.
A small amount of cannabis was found in a kitchen cupboard, which he quickly agreed was for his own personal use, added Ms Allsop.
The court was told that Nelson received a suspended sentence for cannabis production in 2019.
Morgan Hogarth, in mitigation, said the self-employed fire protection officer lives with his partner and is the main breadwinner.
He co-operated fully with police and entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity, he said.
Nelson, 30, of Clipstone Road East, Forest Town, admitted possession of the Class B drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
He was fined £320 and he was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £34 surcharge.