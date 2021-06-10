Former cannabis farmer caught with small quantity of the drug in Forest Town

Police carried out a search warrant at Jake Nelson's Forest Town home on February 24, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

A small amount of cannabis was found in a kitchen cupboard, which he quickly agreed was for his own personal use, added Ms Allsop.

The court was told that Nelson received a suspended sentence for cannabis production in 2019.

Jake Nelson admitted possession of cannabis when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Morgan Hogarth, in mitigation, said the self-employed fire protection officer lives with his partner and is the main breadwinner.

He co-operated fully with police and entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity, he said.

Nelson, 30, of Clipstone Road East, Forest Town, admitted possession of the Class B drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He was fined £320 and he was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £34 surcharge.