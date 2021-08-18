Former cadet finishes first shift as fully-fledged Mansfield police officer

Abbie Shetliffe joined Nottinghamshire Police’s cadets when she was aged 16 because she felt policing might be the job for her.

The aims of the volunteer police cadet scheme are to promote an understanding of policing, inspire young people to participate positively in their communities and to support policing priorities.

After completing the senior cadet programme, PC Shetliffe, now 19, has now completed her first day as a constable in Mansfield.

She said: “I had always wanted a job helping people. I’ve grown up being the person people come to for help and advice and thought maybe I could work in the NHS, or police.

“I saw the cadets programme as a chance to try policing and, after two years, I knew being a police officer was the choice for me.”

PC Shetliffe finished her A-levels at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and had planned to go university to study policing, but saw the Nottinghamshire force had opened recruitment for its constable degree apprenticeship and applied.

She said: “While I wouldn’t say the cadets has shown me what it will be like to be a police officer every day, it certainly gave me a great understanding of what is involved and what makes a good officer.

“We had guests from all different departments from across the force deliver sessions and some external guests too. It is a brilliant way to make friends and challenge yourself.

“It set me up well to apply for Nottinghamshire Police and now I’ve completed my training I am excited to get started.”

PC Shetliffe, a cadet leader herself, has some advice for people considering joining the force.

She said: “First of all, I would definitely sign up for the cadets – it is an amazing opportunity to experience policing from a different perspective and you never know, you might want to be an officer yourself.

“If you are wanting to be an officer, I’d say be prepared and ready for it.

"Make sure you fully research everything and only go for it if you are fully committed.”

Brilliant example

Chief Constable Craig Guildford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Abbie’s story is a brilliant example of the opportunities provided by our cadet programme.

“Her commitment to Nottinghamshire Police from a young age is inspiring and she has done exceptionally well to become an officer straight from finishing her A-levels.

“We are proud of the cadet programme and the excellent experiences it provides for young people.”

The force is currently taking applications for its junior cadets, aged 13-15, and senior cadets, aged 16-18, programmes – email [email protected]