Former Bulwell pensioner jailed for sexually abusing a boy for 12 years

A former Bulwell pensioner has been jailed for abusing a young boy over a 12 year period.

The 71-year-old began abusing the boy when he was two-years-old.

Kenneth Sunderland has been jailed for 16 years for the abuse that began in the 1960’s.

In 2016, shortly before it was reported to police, the victim heard Sunderland had cancer and sought an apology from him. Sunderland told him, “it was not rape whatever it was”.

Sunderland, formerly of Grindon Crescent, Bulwell, was found guilty of six indecent assaults and two serious attempted sexual offences on a child after a trial in September 2018.

He will be on the sex offenders’ register for life and was given a restraining order to keep away from the victim.

Detective Constable Alicia Harrison said: “I’m so pleased that the survivor has been given justice after having lived with this throughout his whole childhood and a large part of his adult life.

“Sunderland is a vile man who has a history of sexually abusing young people and I am glad that he will now spend his later years behind bars.

“When any form of abuse is reported to us, we will do everything in our powers to secure a conviction, regardless of when it happened, how old you were at the time or how old the suspect is now. Please report it to us, we are here, we will listen and we will believe you.”

For more advice: https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/rape