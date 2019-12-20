Former and current Mansfield Town players appear in court over attacks on men

Two Mansfield Town players have denied assaulting two men - allegedly causing grievous bodily harm to one of them - in an incident in the town in August.

Jakob Mellis and Dion Donohue both appeared before Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 20 charged with committing grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm and affray.

Mellis, 28, of King’s Walk, Mansfield, has denied wounding/causing grievous bodily harm without intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and affray, following the incident on August 16 this year.

Donohue, 26, of Garden Lane, Dodedern, Hollyhead, has also denied wounding/causing grievous bodily harm without intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and affray.

It is alleged that both men assaulted a man identified in court as Ray Stainforth, sulting in the GBH charge.

It is further alleged that both players assaulted a man identified in court as Louis Harrison, leading to the ABH charge.

It is understood that the affray charge, which reads “used or threatened unlawful violence against another” relates to the same incident.

Appearing for the five-minute hearing, magistrates ruled that the case was not suitable for summary trial and sent it to Nottingham Crown Court, where Donohue and Mellis will next appear on January 17.

Following the alleged incident, Mansfield Town suspended both players for breaching club regulations. Donohue, who also had a spell at Chesterfield FC, was subsequently sacked by the club while Mellis was fined two weeks’ wages.

Both were released on bail on the condition that they do not contact their alleged victims.