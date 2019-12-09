Former addict arrested for being drunk outside Mansfield club

A former drug addict who had ‘turned his life around’ got arrested after he was spotted stumbling around outside a Mansfield nightclub.

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told on Friday, December 6, how Luke Andrew Frost had been spotted in a drunken state outside the Rush nightclub, on Clumber Street, in the town, in the early hours of Saturday, November 16.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Frost, 26, of Kilton Road, Worksop, had travelled to Mansfield with a friend for a night out.

Prosecutor Robert Carr told the court that Frost had been ejected from the club and issued with a dispersal order by police. He initially left the scene, but was later seen to return by officers, and was arrested.

Defending, Chris Perry, said that Frost had previous issues with drugs and had been addicted to Mamba, heroin and crack cocaine, but was now clean, in full-time employment, and had cleared all of his previous fines with the court.

He said: “The reality of the situation is that Mr Vaughan went out of the club to get some fresh air, but then because of his drunken state, door staff refused to let him back in. He explained that his friend, who was driving him home was inside, and they suggested he go for a walk around the block to sober up.”

He said that police then approached Frost and told him to leave the town centre.

“He spent a while standing outside the dispersal zone looking out for his friend, and eventually went back to ask one of the officers what he was supposed to do because he was stranded,” Mr Perry added.

“He’s let himself down here because he’s really turned his life around. He’s clean of all addictive substances - he’s a very different person from who he was before.”

Frost admitted being drunk and disorderly and was fined £110 by the court.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

For all the latest reports from the court see www.chad.co.uk