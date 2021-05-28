Forest Town school steps up security after vandal attack

Vandals gained entry to Forest Town Primary School’s grounds some time between the evening of Friday May 21 and opening on the morning of Monday May 24 – and then again on Tuesday evening.

The trespassers did not gain access to the building but caused significant damage to its roof and windows.

Headteacher Nicola Lomas said: “We have notified the police, and we are reviewing and increasing security to try and stop this from happening again. It was, unfortunately, necessary to temporarily close the school so that the damage could be repaired, but we were able to reopen the school on Wednesday May 26.

Forest Town Primary School was targeted by vandals earlier this week. Photo: Google

“It’s obviously sad that this has happened and not something that any of us want to see when we come back to school. Thank you to everyone that has been thinking of us and sending in messages of support.”