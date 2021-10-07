Forest Town paedophile finally jailed for repeatedly abusing young girl more than 20 years ago

George Cain, now aged 56, targeted the girl over a period of five years in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He was finally held to account for his actions when his victim found the strength to go the police in 2018 about what had happened.

Specialist detectives launched an investigation and spoke to multiple witnesses over a period of several months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He appeared before Nottingham Crown Court

Cain, also known as Andy Cain, denied all the allegations against him and claimed during a police interview that his victim was making them up.

However, following the detailed work to gather evidence by Nottinghamshire Police’s public protection team, a jury at Nottingham Crown Court convicted him of five counts of indecent assault of a girl under 16. These charges covered multiple instances of abuse.

Cain, of Old Mill Lane, Forest Town, was handed a ten-year jail sentence immediately afterwards at the hearing on Friday.

Detective Constable Amy Revill, of Nottinghamshire Police’s public protection team, said: “Cain sexually abused a vulnerable child over several years. This abuse has had a very considerable impact on his victim, who must live with the memory of what he did to her.

“I hope that this verdict and this sentence will provide her with a sense of closure and also that it may encourage other victims of historical sexual abuse to come forward.

“Even though these offences happened a long time ago we were absolutely determined to get to the bottom of what happened.”