A man who disguised his identity to entice young girls into sending him sexually explicit images has been jailed.

Ashley Haverkamp, aged 32, used social media to target five children living in different parts of the country.

Posing as much younger, he struck up conversations with the girls before sending them sexually explicit images and videos of himself.

Between December 2020 and July 2022, he also convinced them to send sexually explicit material in return.

Ashley Haverkamp was jailed for six years. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Haverkamp was exposed when the mother of one of the girls witnessed what he was doing and called the police.

He was quickly identified by his mobile phone number and the case was passed to Nottinghamshire Police.

Subsequent enquires led officers to the other four victims, who each gave video evidence to support the prosecution.

Haverkamp, of Newlands Drive, Forest Town, later pleaded guilty to making indecent photographs pf children, engaging in sexual communication with children, and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, October 17, he was jailed for a total of six years.

He was also added to the sex offenders’ register for life and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will tightly restrict his online activities once he is released.

Under the terms of the order, Haverkamp will have to declare all internet capable devices to Nottinghamshire Police and make them available for inspection at regular intervals.

Police Investigator Kerry Humphreys said: “Haverkamp poses a clear risk to young girls. He knew he was in communication with impressionable children but still chose to exploit them for his own sexual gratification.

“His offending was utterly abhorrent, and I am delighted he has now been jailed.

“With multiple victims in different parts of the country this was a challenging case to investigate, so I am hugely grateful to the girls involved for their bravery and cooperation.

“I hope this case will also serve as a warning to others about the consequence of this kind of behaviour.