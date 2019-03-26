Forest Town man bailed after being charged with assault and taking a vehicle

A 31-year-old Forest Town has been bailed after he was charged with using violence to secure entry, common assault and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.

Andrew Bembridge, of Acacia Court, Forest Town, was arrested in connection with an incident that occurred on Tuesday, March 19 and a following incident on Wednesday, March 20.

Mansfield Road, Clipstone.

He was arrested at 5pm on Thursday, March 21 in Mansfield Road, Clipstone.

After appearing at Nottingham Magistrates Court his case has been adjourned and he has been bailed until May.

Where he will appear at court again.