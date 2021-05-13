Forest Town drink-driver almost collided with cyclist
A Forest Town man was still over the drink-drive limit from the night before when he almost clipped a cyclist, magistrates have been told.
Nicholas Hindley was reported and police pulled his car over on the A617 at 9.30am on April 25, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.
He appeared to be drunk and failed a roadside breath test. A later reading showed 60 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.
Hindley, who represented himself and has no previous convictions, said: "I had three or four hours sleep and I felt absolutely fine when I got up.
"Obviously I wasn't. I wasn't aware I nearly hit a cyclist."
He said it would be a struggle to get to his full-time job after the inevitable ban.
Hindley, 21, of Beechdale Road, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
He was banned for 17 months and fined £369, with a £37 surcharge and £85 costs.