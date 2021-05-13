Forest Town drink-driver almost collided with cyclist

Nicholas Hindley was reported and police pulled his car over on the A617 at 9.30am on April 25, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

He appeared to be drunk and failed a roadside breath test. A later reading showed 60 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Hindley, who represented himself and has no previous convictions, said: "I had three or four hours sleep and I felt absolutely fine when I got up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

"Obviously I wasn't. I wasn't aware I nearly hit a cyclist."

He said it would be a struggle to get to his full-time job after the inevitable ban.

Hindley, 21, of Beechdale Road, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He was banned for 17 months and fined £369, with a £37 surcharge and £85 costs.