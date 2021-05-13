Forest Town drink-driver almost collided with cyclist

A Forest Town man was still over the drink-drive limit from the night before when he almost clipped a cyclist, magistrates have been told.

By Tim Cunningham
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 4:32 pm

Nicholas Hindley was reported and police pulled his car over on the A617 at 9.30am on April 25, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

He appeared to be drunk and failed a roadside breath test. A later reading showed 60 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Hindley, who represented himself and has no previous convictions, said: "I had three or four hours sleep and I felt absolutely fine when I got up.

"Obviously I wasn't. I wasn't aware I nearly hit a cyclist."

He said it would be a struggle to get to his full-time job after the inevitable ban.

Hindley, 21, of Beechdale Road, admitted drink-driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He was banned for 17 months and fined £369, with a £37 surcharge and £85 costs.

