Forensic evidence delay to Shirebrook woman’s dangerous driving court case
A Shirebrook woman who has been charged with dangerous driving and possessing cocaine will wait nearly a year for her case to be heard because of delays to evidence.
By Tim Cunningham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Jasmine Kerry, aged 20, of Langwith Road, entered no pleas to both charges when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
Prosecutor Lottie Tyler said the incident happened on February 16 this year, on Chesterfield Road North, in Mansfield.
But the case can't go ahead because forensics reports aren't available yet and it was adjourned until January 4.