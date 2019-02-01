Football fan wanted by police for coin throwing incident at Stags match

Lincolnshire Police has released CCTV images of a man wanted in connection with an incident of coin throwing at the end of Mansfield Town’s match with Lincoln City on November 24, 2018.

An image of this man was also released two weeks previously but failed to identify him.

The police are investigating the incident where rival supporters threw coins and bottles at each other within Lincoln City’s Sincil Bank stadium.

One Lincoln City season ticket holder, a 51-year-old man, was hit in the eye by an object causing injury.

The long-term prognosis for his vision is still to be determined.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “If this is you, or you recognise this man and have not yet contacted the police then please call us as a matter of urgency as you may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“If you can help, please call us on 101, quoting occurrence number 18000569163, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“We are working closely with Lincoln City Football Club and appreciate their support in this investigation.”