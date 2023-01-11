Football fan banned for three years after pitch invasion at Mansfield Town match

Robert Starmer straddled the advertising hoarding at Mansfield Town’s One Call Stadium before climbing over and evading a steward when Northampton Town scored in the 88th minute, on December 26, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Faith Rowan, prosecuting, said Starmer was arrested and told an officer: “I’m sorry. I know I'm stupid.”

She said about 7,300 supporters were present at the League Two match, of which 589 were Northampton fans, and a “huge cheer” went up when Mansfield went 1-0 ahead in the 84th minute, with a goal from Will Swan.

Northampton Town players celebrate their late equaliser at Mansfield Town.

Starmer was one of six Northampton fans who left their seats and began making gestures and swearing at Mansfield Town supporters.

Ms Rowan said: “They were beckoning them as if to say 'come on then.”

A police officer asked Starmer to return to his seat and calm down.

Sam Hoskins then equalised for the visiting side as the match finished 1-1, leading to Starmer invading the pitch.

Ms Rowan told the court about “a number of incidents that show the reasons why a football banning order should be imposed”.

Starmer is already banned from Northampton Town FC and was spoken to after swearing and being aggressive to home fans at Chesterfield in November last year.

In October at Stevenage FC he had a verbal argument with stewards, shouted at a goalkeeper, and was seen on the pitch during celebrations.

Listing other examples of disorderly behaviour in the previous season, Ms Rowan said the order would ban him from attending Northampton Town FC and England matches.

He must not enter Northampton town centre except for business or family reasons for four hours before and after kick-off.

She asked for a five-year order “given the severity of the offences".

Starmer, of Dimmock Square, Northampton, admitted the offence under the Football (Offences) Act 1991.

The 35-year-old, who represented himself over a video-link: “There's not really a lot I can say except to say I am sorry.”