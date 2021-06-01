Footage shows Audi race past police on M1 before house crash

Traffic cops chased Kiani through several villages in Leicestershire before he ploughed into a house in Theddingworth.

Kiani, 19, of Cobden Street, Luton, Bedfordshire, was found with four other men inside the vehicle and admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

He was temporarily banned from driving and will be sentenced at Derby Crown Court next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The moment Usman Kiani’s black Audi S3 flies past police

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit released footage showing the car on the M1 and the aftermath of the crash after following the Audi on the motorway near Tibshelf Services.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe described how police recorded the car hitting it’s top speed of 165mph.

He said: “It carried on at high speed through various villages in Leicestershire and ultimately collided with a house causing severe damage.

After being chased through several villages Kiani's car ploughed into a house

"This is in my view about as serious as dangerous driving this court will see.”

Social media users were left astonished that nobody was seriously injured.

One Twitter user said: “Made you look like you were doing 30 on the motorway.”

Sammi Catpurr commented: “Such craziness – doesn’t bear thinking about! Thank goodness nobody was hurt.”

Craig Rogers added: “You can almost hear the expletives as he blasts past the officer's car…mad driving, nice catch.”

And Dean Vickers said: “Good catch, well done. Good job they didn't catch any HGV'S joining from a slip road.

“You wouldn't see someone thundering down the motorway at those speeds.”