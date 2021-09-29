Fly tipper fined for dumping large conifer trees on Skegby land next to neighbours’ property

A fly tipper has been fined for dumping large conifer trees on Skegby land next to a neighbours’ property.

By Dale Spridgeon
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 4:30 pm

Ashfield District Council community protection officers investigated reports of waste conifer cuttings being dumped on land next to a residential property off Old Road.

Following the investigation, the culprit was identified and was subsequently found responsible for the fly-tipping on the land.

The resident responsible has now received a fixed penalty notice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fly-tipping of conifer trees at Skegby

Read More

Read More
Legendary folk rock pioneers Steeleye Span and Maddy Prior to play Mansfield

According to the council, it was the 80th fine for fly-tipping issued by the community safety team since April.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesman for Ashfield District Council, said: “It is your responsibility to dispose of your waste legally. You can take large items to the local recycling centres for free, or you can book a bulky waste collection from the council.”

See http://www.ashfield.gov.uk/.../bulky-waste-collection/

Fly tipping can also be reported using the form on the council’s website: http://www.ashfield.gov.uk/.../report-fly-tipping-and.../

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.