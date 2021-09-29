Ashfield District Council community protection officers investigated reports of waste conifer cuttings being dumped on land next to a residential property off Old Road.

Following the investigation, the culprit was identified and was subsequently found responsible for the fly-tipping on the land.

The resident responsible has now received a fixed penalty notice.

Fly-tipping of conifer trees at Skegby

According to the council, it was the 80th fine for fly-tipping issued by the community safety team since April.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesman for Ashfield District Council, said: “It is your responsibility to dispose of your waste legally. You can take large items to the local recycling centres for free, or you can book a bulky waste collection from the council.”

Fly tipping can also be reported using the form on the council’s website: http://www.ashfield.gov.uk/.../report-fly-tipping-and.../