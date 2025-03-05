Fleeing suspect chased down and detained by police dog in Ashfield

A fleeing suspect was chased down and detained by a police dog after a motorbike was reported stolen in Ashfield.

PD Max and his handler were deployed on Saturday afternoon after the bike – stolen earlier in the day from an address in Kirkby – was tracked to a footpath near Hardwick Lane, Sutton.

As officers approached, a suspect fled on foot and PD Max was deployed shortly after 4.15pm.

A 19-year-old man was detained by the large German shepherd and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped to steal.

PD Max. Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

He was later released on police bail as investigations continue.

The stolen bike was found nearby and other suspected stolen motorcycle was recovered a short time later.

Sergeant Nick Dachtler, of Nottinghamshire Police’s dog unit, said: “This was a good result for Max and his handler, who combined to detain a fleeing suspect.

“Our general-purpose dogs are trained for just this sort of situation and are significantly faster not only than their handers – but also any fleeing suspect.

“Thanks to Max and his handler we were able not only to recover these bikes, but also bring a suspected thief into custody.”