Fleeing suspect chased down and detained by police dog in Ashfield
PD Max and his handler were deployed on Saturday afternoon after the bike – stolen earlier in the day from an address in Kirkby – was tracked to a footpath near Hardwick Lane, Sutton.
As officers approached, a suspect fled on foot and PD Max was deployed shortly after 4.15pm.
A 19-year-old man was detained by the large German shepherd and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped to steal.
He was later released on police bail as investigations continue.
The stolen bike was found nearby and other suspected stolen motorcycle was recovered a short time later.
Sergeant Nick Dachtler, of Nottinghamshire Police’s dog unit, said: “This was a good result for Max and his handler, who combined to detain a fleeing suspect.
“Our general-purpose dogs are trained for just this sort of situation and are significantly faster not only than their handers – but also any fleeing suspect.
“Thanks to Max and his handler we were able not only to recover these bikes, but also bring a suspected thief into custody.”