Fleeing suspect chased down and detained by police dog in Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Mar 2025, 09:46 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A fleeing suspect was chased down and detained by a police dog after a motorbike was reported stolen in Ashfield.

PD Max and his handler were deployed on Saturday afternoon after the bike – stolen earlier in the day from an address in Kirkby – was tracked to a footpath near Hardwick Lane, Sutton.

As officers approached, a suspect fled on foot and PD Max was deployed shortly after 4.15pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 19-year-old man was detained by the large German shepherd and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped to steal.

PD Max. Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.PD Max. Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.
PD Max. Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

He was later released on police bail as investigations continue.

The stolen bike was found nearby and other suspected stolen motorcycle was recovered a short time later.

Sergeant Nick Dachtler, of Nottinghamshire Police’s dog unit, said: “This was a good result for Max and his handler, who combined to detain a fleeing suspect.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our general-purpose dogs are trained for just this sort of situation and are significantly faster not only than their handers – but also any fleeing suspect.

“Thanks to Max and his handler we were able not only to recover these bikes, but also bring a suspected thief into custody.”

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice