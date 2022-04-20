The caravan was being towed along the M1 when it was spotted by police near Junction 27, at Annesley, on Sunday, at about 11am.

Officers followed the vehicle before pulling it over near Junction 23A on the A42.

The unlicensed firearms were found during a road-side search and seized.

Two people, a 47-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms without a certificate. They were later released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great bit of work by officers that led to five firearms being taken off the streets.

“Being in possession of firearms of any kind without the legal authority to do so is extremely serious and will always generate a strong police response.