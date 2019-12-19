Five prosecutions after Mansfield Town Centre drug crackdown

Five individuals will be prosecuted for possession of drugs in Mansfield Town Centre after police launched a crackdown.

Officers were deployed on Monday December 17 in Mansfield Town Centre as part of Operation Guardian, which aims to prevent drug use and supply.

Police crackdown

Officers and passive drugs dogs conducted patrols across the town including Mansfield Market Place, the bus station and the Four Seasons.

The operation led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man who was wanted for two outstanding shop thefts.

Five individuals were also found to be in possession of former legal high “mamba”. and a further male was found in possession of amphetamines.

All individuals found in possession of drugs will be reported for summons.

In total officers had cause to stop and search 22 individuals.

In cases where drugs were not found, most admitted to having taken drugs recently.

Mansfield Police say they are committed to making Mansfield Town Centre a safe place for all.