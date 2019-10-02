Five arrests in police operation in Mansfield

Five people have been arrested in Mansfield after police launched a 'proactive operation' targeting knife crime and associated offences in the town.

Officers were on patrol in Mansfield Town Centre and the Layton Burroughs area on Friday, September 27 as part of Operation Scorpion.

Metal detectors were used to trace bladed articles at Mansfield Bus Station. Pic: Notts Police.

Two people, aged 26 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

A man was arrested on suspicion of assault. A 37-year-old man was arrested for failing to attend court. And a 43-year-old man was arrested for a recall to prison.

During the operation, a metal detector - sometimes known as a knife arch - was also used at Mansfield bus station, which was 'well received' by members of the public.

The operation was carried out by the Mansfield Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Neighbourhood Support Unit.

