Five arrested after teenager stabbed repeatedly during fight in Ollerton

Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to house on The Markhams yesterday, March 15, at about 1.30pm, following reports of an altercation.

A 19-year-old man was found inside the property with “multiple stab wounds, including to his chest and shoulder”.

He was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

The Markhams, Ollerton.

A police spokesman said several people were reportedly involved in an altercation inside the house, which then spilled out into the street.

Four men, aged 18, 19, 21 and 22, as well as an 18-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Detective Inspector Andy Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault that has left a young man in hospital with serious injuries.

“This was a distressing, but isolated incident and I would like to reassure people there is no threat to the wider public and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“It really should go without saying, but the level of violence showcased in this incident is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in our communities.

“While we have arrested multiple people in connection with this, we are still investigating multiple lines of inquiry, so would ask anyone who knows what happened to come forward.