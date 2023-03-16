News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
1 hour ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
1 hour ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
4 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
7 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
8 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Five arrested after teenager stabbed repeatedly during fight in Ollerton

A teenager was left with “multiple stab wounds”, including to his chest and shoulder, following reports of a fight in Ollerton.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:38 GMT- 1 min read

Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to house on The Markhams yesterday, March 15, at about 1.30pm, following reports of an altercation.

A 19-year-old man was found inside the property with “multiple stab wounds, including to his chest and shoulder”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

The Markhams, Ollerton.
The Markhams, Ollerton.
The Markhams, Ollerton.
Most Popular

A police spokesman said several people were reportedly involved in an altercation inside the house, which then spilled out into the street.

Four men, aged 18, 19, 21 and 22, as well as an 18-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Mansfield woman who suffers with endometriosis launches new support group

Detective Inspector Andy Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault that has left a young man in hospital with serious injuries.

“This was a distressing, but isolated incident and I would like to reassure people there is no threat to the wider public and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“It really should go without saying, but the level of violence showcased in this incident is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in our communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“While we have arrested multiple people in connection with this, we are still investigating multiple lines of inquiry, so would ask anyone who knows what happened to come forward.

“We’d also ask that anyone who has any CCTV or mobile phone footage that could assist us to get in touch with the police on 101, quoting incident 330 of March 15, 2023.”