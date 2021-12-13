Five arrested after Mansfield street brawl

Five people have been arrested after a fight broke out in a Mansfield street.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 13th December 2021, 9:43 am

Police said weapons were reported to have seen during the confrontation, which is believed to have started with an argument among a group of people known to each other.

No-one was seriously hurt in the incident on Hollingwell Drive, Mansfield, on Saturday, December 11, at about 1.30am, but police said five people were arrested.

Four men, 23, 23, 26 and 49, and a 52-year-old woman were all arrested on suspicion of affray. They have since been released on conditional bail, while enquiries continue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hollingwell Drive, Mansfield

Chief Inspector Chris Sullivan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Officers have spoken to witnesses and recovered CCTV as part of the investigation.

“This was an incident involving a number of people known to each other and, while it is concerning for residents when people fight in the street, we believe this to be a self-contained incident with no wider threat to the public.”

Call police on 101.

Read More

Read More
Five bailed after two people assaulted and car smashed up in Warsop

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.