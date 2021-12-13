Five arrested after Mansfield street brawl

Police said weapons were reported to have seen during the confrontation, which is believed to have started with an argument among a group of people known to each other.

No-one was seriously hurt in the incident on Hollingwell Drive, Mansfield, on Saturday, December 11, at about 1.30am, but police said five people were arrested.

Four men, 23, 23, 26 and 49, and a 52-year-old woman were all arrested on suspicion of affray. They have since been released on conditional bail, while enquiries continue.

Hollingwell Drive, Mansfield

Chief Inspector Chris Sullivan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Officers have spoken to witnesses and recovered CCTV as part of the investigation.

“This was an incident involving a number of people known to each other and, while it is concerning for residents when people fight in the street, we believe this to be a self-contained incident with no wider threat to the public.”

