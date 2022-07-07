Five arrested after early-morning brawl in Clipstone

A man and a woman received minor injuries during the brawl on Rosebay Gardens, Clipstone, today, July 7, at about 3.30am.

Police said it has ‘understood to have been sparked’ by an earlier incident on Singleton Avenue, Mansfield, where an argument over an item of jewellery broke out.

Two getaways cars were tracked down by response officers following the brawl and five people arrested, after cannabis, cash and a knife found in one of the cars.

Singleton Avenue, Mansfield

Three youths, aged 15, 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs, with the 15-year-old also was arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and and an 18-year-old womanl was arrested on suspicion of robbery, common assault, possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of a bladed article.

Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances and I am pleased that the swift response of officers has resulted in five suspects being detained.