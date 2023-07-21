Fishing tackle stolen after thieves target parked van in Brinsley
Police are appealing for information after thieves stole fishing tackle from a parked van.
The tackle was stolen after a van on Plainspot Road, New Brinsley, was broken into between 9pm on Monday, July 17, and 7.45am the following day.
Elsewhere, a front window on a house on Main Road, Jacksdale was smashed by a rock being thrown at it on Tuesday, July 18, at about 10pm.
Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team, by email at [email protected], or on 101, or, alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.