News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Fishing tackle stolen after thieves target parked van in Brinsley

Police are appealing for information after thieves stole fishing tackle from a parked van.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read

The tackle was stolen after a van on Plainspot Road, New Brinsley, was broken into between 9pm on Monday, July 17, and 7.45am the following day.

Elsewhere, a front window on a house on Main Road, Jacksdale was smashed by a rock being thrown at it on Tuesday, July 18, at about 10pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team, by email at [email protected], or on 101, or, alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.