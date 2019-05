A fire investigation team is looking into the cause of a blaze at a Sutton house.

Crews from Ashfield, Mansfield and Blidworth were called to tackle the fire on Coxmoor Road last night (Thursday May 9).

Scene of fire on Coxmoor Road, Sutton

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire services said six breathing apparatus sets two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera were used during the operation from 10.03 - 11.12 pm.

Police closed off the road as the area was made safe.

More when we have it.