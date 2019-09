Firefighters were called to a wheelie bin fire in Kirkby during the early hours.

A crew from Ashfield received a call at around 1.35am this morning (Saturday, September 14).

The wheelie bin fire had spread to an outhouse.

They used one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

