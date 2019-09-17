Firefighters issue fire warning after call to unattended campfire in Warsop

Nottinghamshire firefighters have urged residents to "never leave fires unattended" after crews were mobilised to an abandoned campfire in Church Warsop.

Crews from neighbouring Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Wood Lane at about 5.50pm on September 16 to reports of the fire, which was unattended in the open.

Wood Lane, Church Warsop.

Firefighters located the blaze and were able to extinguish it using a water back pack, but crews have warned residents about the dangers of not attending to fires.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Shirebrook firefighters from Derbyshire FRS were mobilised to a fire in the open on Wood Lane, Church Warsop.

"Crews located a small unattended campfire in a middle of a wood. Crews extinguished it using a water back pack. Never leave fires unattended."