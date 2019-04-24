Firefighters called to car fire in Somercotes Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Firefighters from Alfreton were called to a car fire. They attended the scene in Cinder Road, Somercotes, at around 7.20am this morning (Wednesday, April 24). Crews used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire. Cinder Road, Somercotes Man spat in the face of McDonald's staff member in Mansfield