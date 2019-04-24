Firefighters called to car fire in Somercotes

Firefighters from Alfreton were called to a car fire.

They attended the scene in Cinder Road, Somercotes, at around 7.20am this morning (Wednesday, April 24).
Crews used two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

Cinder Road, Somercotes

Cinder Road, Somercotes