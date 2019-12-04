Find out who's been punished at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Cases dealt with at Mansfield Magistrates Court between November 21 and 28, 2019.

Mark Jackson, 54, Burton Rise, Kirkby in Ashfield. Drove with 73mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £512, ordered to pay £85 costs and £51 victim services surcharge.

Stefan Nechifor, 21, Meadow Cottages, Woodhouse, Mansfield. Driving without insurance for which he was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £300, ordered to pay costs of £85 and £32 victim services surcharge. Driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class for which his licence was endorsed.

Tom Miller Whitehead, 20, YMCA building, Commercial Gate, Mansfield. Assaulted Adam Fletcher by beating him. Community order, must participate in Thinking Skills programme.

Matthew Robert Clay, 50, c/o Shirland Drive, Mansfield. Stole washing tablets and fabric conditioner, to the value of £66, from Tesco Extra, Mansfield. Committed to two weeks in prison and ordered to pay £66 compensation.

Macauley Millard, 24, Peel Crescent, Mansfield. Had cannabis in possession for which he was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs to Crown Prosecution Service and £32 victim services surcharge.

Lee Granville Whetton, 36, Lilac Grove, South Normanton, Had cocaine in his possession for which he was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs to Crown Prosecution Service and £32 victim services surcharge. Failed to provide a blood test having been suspected of driving a vehicle for which he was disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.

Claire Louise Burton, 46, Shirland Court, Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield. Had kitchen knife in McDonald’s, Park Lane, Mansfield. She was given a 14-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay £85 costs to Crown Prosecution Service and £122 victim services surcharge.

Sharon Louise Hodgson, 56, The Hawthorns, Warsop. She drove with 70mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. Disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £150, ordered to pay £85 to Crown Prosecution Service and £32 victim services surcharge.

Haydn Longmate, 30, South Avenue, Rainworth. Had cannabis in possession. Fined £80, ordered to pay £85 to Crown Prosecution Service and £32 victim services surcharge.

Steven Phillips, 64, Morven Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse. Drove with 68mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. Disqualified from driving until test passed, driving record endorsed with ten points, ordered to pay £85 to Crown Prosecution Service and £32 victim services surcharge.

Malesa Vernon, 18, Bishop Street, Mansfield. Jointly with Lilly Allen assaulted Natalie Harvey by beating her for which she was given a community order with three-month curfew and compensation order of £100. Jointly with Lilly Allen assaulted Alisha Cope by beating for which she was given a community order with three-month curfew and ordered to pay £100 compensation. Assaulted Kian Harris for which she was given a community order with three-month curfew and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Lindsey Howitt, 34, Arthur Green Avenue, Kirkby in Ashfield. Stole meat and chocolate to the value of £62.44 belonging to Co-operative Food, Kirkby in Ashfield for which she was given a community order with drug rehabilitation requirement. Stole chocolates to the value of £60 from Co-operative Food, Kirkby in Ashfield, for which she was given a community order with drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £60 compensation. Stole steaks and chocolates to the value of £46 from Co-operative Food, Kirkby in Ashfield, for which she was given a community order with drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £46 compensation. Stole items to the value of £22.58 from Wilkinson store, Sutton in Ashfield, for which she was given a community order with drug rehabilitation requirement.

Bradley Stephen Underwood, 23, Commercial Gate, Mansfield. Disorderly behaviour while drunk in a public place for which he was fined £40, ordered to pay £85 costs to Crown Prosecution Service and £32 victim services surcharge.

Grant Fritchley, 46, Birkland Avenue, Warsop. Had ketamine in possession for which he received a community order with unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs to Crown Prosecution Service and £90 victim services surcharge.

Nathan Anthony Jarvis, 33, Slant Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse. Sent by means of public electronic communications network a message which he knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another for which he was committed to prison for 14 weeks and ordered to pay £122 victim services surcharge.

Robert William Renshaw, 54, Oxford Street, Kirkby in Ashfield. Drove a van with 94mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. Disqualified from driving for 36 months, given a community order and must pay £90 victim services surcharge.

Patrick Anthony Bust, 46, Mansfield Road, Sutton in Ashfield. Had diamorphine in his possession. Committed to prison for four weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £115 victim services surcharge.

David Paul Smith, 29, Montague Street, Mansfield. Had in his possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of capsaicin and dihydrocapsaicin. Fined £180, ordered to pay £85 to Crown Prosecution Service and £32 victim services surcharge.

James Anthony Browz, 32, Cavendish Crescent, Kirkby in Ashfield. Drove with 46mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, Disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £400, ordered to pay costs of £85 to Crown Prosecution Service and £40 victim services surcharge.